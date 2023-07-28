trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641734
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Peppy Dancing Video From Bali - Watch

The video showcases her infectious energy and passion for dance, leaving her fans in awe of her skills. She wrote, “Girls Trip 100/100."

New Delhi: Basking in the bliss of Bali, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a gala time. The actress has been keeping her fans and followers updated with glimpses of her serene vacation through her social media handle. From sandy beaches to lush green landscapes, her feed is a visual treat for her followers.

Today, the actress took it a step further and treated her fans to a delightful reel video of herself dancing on a peppy song alongside her friend. The video showcases her infectious energy and passion for dance, leaving her fans in awe of her skills. She wrote, “Girls Trip 100/100."

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said goodbye to her long hair. The 'Family Man' actress took to Instagram and surprised fans with her new short hair look. She dropped a video in which she is seen flaunting her haircut. Sharing the video, Samantha tagged her hairdresser. Samantha's haircut has received loads of praise.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'."A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she posted on social media.

Samantha will be next seen in 'Kushi' along with Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Varun Dhawan, will be headlining the Indian version of Citadel. Recently, Samantha wrapped up her schedule for Citadel. The actress was in Serbia to finish shooting for the series.

 

