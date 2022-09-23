Samantha Ruth Prabhu starts prepping for this US series!
Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who impressed audiences with her moves in `Oo Antava` from the Allu Arjun-starrer `Pushpa: The Rise`, is currently busy prepping for her upcoming project, `Citadel`.
A source close to the actress revealed that "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series."
As a part of the preparations, the actress is also jamming with different experts of filmmaking and character building and action. In addition, `Citadel`, the Indian divergent of the umbrella series of the same name, will also star Varun Dhawan.
`Citadel` is the second spy action drama for Samantha after her hit OTT show, `The Family Man 2`. The actress also has projects like `Shaakuntalam`, `Khushi` and Yashoda in the pipeline.
