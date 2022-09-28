Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes Hindi lessons for THIS project-Read on

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the Indian film industry, and her presence on-screen has always won over audiences thanks to her dedication to her craft.

While the audiences are still spellbound by her performance in the dance number, 'Oo Antava', from Pushpa: The Rise, the actress is leaving no stone unturned in her preparation for 'Citadel'.



According to a source, "For her upcoming project, Citadel and a few others too, Samantha has been taking Hindi dialect training for a while. She is working with a very reputed dialect coach and tutor, who has previously trained the best of the best in the industry."

Having seen her ace any range of roles, from Raji in The Family Man 2 to 'Oo Antava', it is assured that the actress will give her best in Citadel to entertain the audiences.

Apart from 'Citadel' the actress has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as Shaakuntalam, a fantasy romance which is being helmed by filmmaker Gunasekhar, Kushi, where she will act alongside actor Vijay Deverekonda; and Yashoda, among others.