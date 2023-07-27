Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A 4-Degree Ice Bath And Stays There For 6 Minutes!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a well-deserved break as she wants to focus on her health. For those unversed, last year the actress broke the news that she was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis. While it was speculated that the actress might not stay active on social media during her break, she is not someone who would disappoint her fans. Samantha has been posting about what she has been up to. In one such recent post, the actress dropped a picture showing her taking a plunge into an ice bath, and staying there for six minutes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Ice Bath

On Wednesday, Samantha shared the picture giving a glimpse of her adventurous break. In the picture, the actress can be seen taking a dip in a 4-degree Celsius ice bath. She was inside the ice water for straight minutes, which is commendable.

This is not the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given a sneak peek into her what she does during her off time. Earlier, the actress shared a few candid moments from her Bali vacation making it evident that she had an absolute blast with her girl gang.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Health Condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced a break from her acting career for a while to address her health issues.

Zoom Entertainment, in one of its reports, had quoted a source as saying, “Sam’s health needs immediate attention. Her condition has resurfaced and she is now determined to cure herself no matter how long it takes. Starting from July, Sam is taking a six months break for a focused remedial routine. Please note it is a six months break and not a year."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Varun Dhawan, will be headlining the Indian version of Citadel. Recently, Samantha wrapped up her schedule for Citadel. The actress was in Serbia to finish shooting for the series.