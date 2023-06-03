Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Play Priyanka Chopra’s Mother In Citadel’s Indian Version — Deets Inside

After the success of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer Citadel, makers are now all set to bring its Indian version to screens featuring actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The news has already generated considerable excitement among fans. In a recent update, it has been revealed that the Indian version of “Citadel,” helmed by Raj and DK, will be a prequel to its international counterpart, with Samantha portraying the role of Priyanka’s mother, who herself was a former Citadel agent.

This Indian series will predate the events of the international version, showcasing a younger version of Priyanka’s character, Nadia Sinh. Samantha will essay the role of Nadia’s mother, as confirmed by the actress to Etimes. Samantha expressed enthusiasm and confirmed that she would be portraying the role of Nadia’s mother, which effectively means Varun Dhawan plays the role of Priyanka’s father.

The report further claimed that it is just a “technicality” as both versions will be set in two different time periods.

Recently, Samantha also reminded a fan that the Indian version of “Citadel” is not a remake. This clarification came about when she shared pictures from her birthday celebration, prompting a fan to ask whether her Citadel would have the same storyline or if it would be a dubbed Hindi version. Samantha promptly responded, saying, “"It is not a REMAKE!!"

The details of Samantha and Varun’s characters are yet to be disclosed by the makers.

Varun Dhawan’s Voice Cameo In Prime Video’s Citadel

Varun Dhawan made a surprising cameo in the English version of the spy thriller series. In the fifth episode, Varun was introduced as Nadia’s father Rahi Gambir. However, just his voice was heard in the episode. While fans were still confused, the makers confirmed the same by adding a “special thanks” to the “Bhediya” actor in the end credits.

With so many hints already dropped in by the makers, fans are quite excited to know more about the Indian version of “Citadel.”