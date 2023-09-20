Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unarchives THESE Old Mushy Pics With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya, Sparks Patch-Up Rumours

New Delhi: Powerhouse of talent, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal and professional life has always intrigued the fans, who love to know more about the Pan-India star. Recently, a Reddit thread talked about how Sam has unarchived her old mushy pictures with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, sparking a patch-up rumour online.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in October 2021 shared a joint statement announcing separation: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media. Her post read: A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she had posted. She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

On the work front, she was seen this year in Shaakuntalam and Kushi. While the former did average business, her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi won a million hearts and the movie went on to rake in huge moolah.

She also has Citadel web-series remake with Varun Dhawan in her kitty.