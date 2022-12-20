topStoriesenglish
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha's Bollywood films on hold due to Myositis? Actress to focus on health: Reports

Samantha diagnosed with Myositis: Earlier, several reports also suggested that Samantha might be flying out of the country to South Korea for her Myositis treament.

Dec 20, 2022

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is focussing all her energies on staying healthy and recovering well. The Family Man 2 star opened up on been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease - Myositis some months back. She has a few plum projects in her kitty - amongst all she will be wrapping up the shoot of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda first. Latest buzz right now is that Sam might take a long break and concentrate on her health before starting off new work. 

According to Telugu 360.com, Samantha is currently recovering from Myositis and although she has taken up a few Bollywood films, the actress might need a long break and has informed the makers about it who are now looking out for other options. However, none of these reports are confirmed either by Sam or her team as yet. 

Meanwhile, as soon as this development was reported online, Samantha's fans thronged social media and showered support, praying for her quick recovery. Take a look here: 

Earlier, several reports also suggested that Samantha might be flying out of the country to South Korea for her Myositis treatment. However, no official word or statement has been made regarding this development either. 

Myositis is a condition that is caused by one's own immune system attacking one's muscles. The condition can cause inflammation of various muscles in the body.

On the work front, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in a romantic drama titled Kushi. It is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and was earlier titled VD 11. The makers have pushed the release to next year. 

She was last seen in Yashoda which did well at the Box Office and impressed the critics. Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unravelling the secrets of the medical world in the film. The film also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma among others.

Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies and released on November 11, 2022. 

