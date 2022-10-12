Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post goes viral, reads 'You Never...'

New Delhi: South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an ocean of fan following who were worried about her absence from social media for quite some time now. Ending days of her social media detox, Sam is back in action but this time with a cryptic post, leaving her fans confused.

Samantha recently took to Instagram and shared a post with her t-shirt slogan reading: In case you needed to hear this as well ..YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE. Reacting to her post, Kresha Bajaj, Tamannaah Bhatia and some other celebs showered her with love and support.

Before that, she had dropped a photo of her pet dog hiding his face with a pillow on a sofa. Her caption read: Down not out !! This drew the attention of co-actor Varun Dhawan, and directors Raj and DK among others.

On the work front, Samantha won a million hearts with her powerful act in The Family Man 2. Her sizzling dance number 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa Part 1 made sure she remains in news for the longest time.

Next, she has an international project 'Citadel' in her kitty and Shaakuntalam, a fantasy romance which is being helmed by filmmaker Gunasekhar. She will also be seen in Kushi, where she will act alongside actors Vijay Deverekonda; and Yashoda, among others.