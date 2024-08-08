Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775537
NewsLifestylePeople
NAGA CHAITANYA

Naga Chaitanya And Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Engaged Today? What We Know

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting engaged today in Hyderabad, as per reports.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Naga Chaitanya And Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Engaged Today? What We Know

New Delhi: The buzz about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance kickstarted soon after the former got separated from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. And after keeping their alleged affair hush-hush, looks like soon the couple is going to take the first step towards making it official. According to a report in The Great Andhra, the couple is getting engaged at a private ceremony today, August 8, in Hyderabad. However, it is not confirmed. 

NAGA CHAITANYA-SOBHITA DHULIPALA ENGAGEMENT?

Neither Naga nor Sobhita have made any statement about the development so far. The duo has not really spoken about dating each other either but have been spotted together on holidays, adding more fuel to fire.

According to reports, the couple's engagement pictures will also be shared online. 

Earlier, when Sobhita was asked about dating Naga Chaitanya, Filmibeat quoted her as saying, "I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Naga was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the ChaySam, as fans called them announced their separation in October 2021. 

On the work front, Naga is shooting for 'Thandel' with Sai Pallavi meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India