Naga Chaitanya And Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Engaged Today? What We Know

New Delhi: The buzz about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance kickstarted soon after the former got separated from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. And after keeping their alleged affair hush-hush, looks like soon the couple is going to take the first step towards making it official. According to a report in The Great Andhra, the couple is getting engaged at a private ceremony today, August 8, in Hyderabad. However, it is not confirmed.

NAGA CHAITANYA-SOBHITA DHULIPALA ENGAGEMENT?

Neither Naga nor Sobhita have made any statement about the development so far. The duo has not really spoken about dating each other either but have been spotted together on holidays, adding more fuel to fire.

According to reports, the couple's engagement pictures will also be shared online.

Earlier, when Sobhita was asked about dating Naga Chaitanya, Filmibeat quoted her as saying, "I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Naga was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu but the ChaySam, as fans called them announced their separation in October 2021.

On the work front, Naga is shooting for 'Thandel' with Sai Pallavi meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'.