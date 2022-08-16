NewsLifestylePeople
NAGA CHAITANYA

Naga Chaitanya reveals he once KISSED a girl in a car and cops caught him!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya opened up on being caught by Hyderabad police while kissing a girl in the car's back seat.

Naga Chaitanya reveals he once KISSED a girl in a car and cops caught him!

New Delhi: South heartthrob Naga Chaitanya, who made his dreamy Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, in a fun chit-chat with Mashable got candid on a lot of stuff. Naga recalled an incident where he was caught by the police in Hyderabad while making out in the car's back seat.   

In his interview with Mashable India's The Bombay Journey show, the host Siddharth Aalambayan recalled how once he was caught by the cops while he was kissing his girlfriend at a railway station, to which Naga Chaitanya added saying, "That happened to me also. I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out." 

The host Siddharth asked if it scared him anyway, Naga smiled and quipped, "It’s okay. It’s a story to tell. I feel cool about it. I know what I was doing and I got caught."

He also spoke about and was asked if he is getting more female attention post-divorce from his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga said, "Female attention was always there, I mean it in a good way. It’s always nice to have female attention."

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

 

