Samantha's father shares wedding pics with ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya, says 'there was a story...'

New Delhi: The powerhouse of talent, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a brilliant trajectory of work behind her and last year saw her sass it up with the 'Oo Antava' song in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'. But it's her personal life with made it to the headlines. After four years of marriage, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya filed for divorce in 2021. They made the announcement on social media, putting all the speculation to rest.

Now on September 4, 2022, Sam's father Joseph Prabhu took to Facebook and shared memories from his daughter’s wedding. In the photos, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya posed with their family and friends. In his caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!”

He also thanked all those who liked the photos. He wrote: "Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down."

In October last year, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She is reportedly playing a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.