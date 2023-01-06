Samantha Ruth Prabhu's FIRST appearance after Myositis diagnosis, actress gives boss lady vibes - Watch

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally back ending her brief sabbatical. She was seen at the Mumbai airport, rocking her boss lady vibe in white pant suit and sleeve less shirt. Samantha has started recording for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and took to her Instagram handle to drop a picture of the same. The actress, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, took to social media to declare that she is back at work.

On her Instagram page, Samantha quoted author Nikki Rowe to drive home the point that it is in the work she find the solace. "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. - Nikki Rowe," she wrote.

IANS reported that there have been rumours that the actress is taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from 'Family Man' helmers Raj and DK's next project, 'Citadel'. However, she has dismissed all these rumours.

In October, she was diagnosed with with a rare condition called Myositis, which weakens muscles. Since then there have been rumours surrounding her.

The actress is determined to overcome the odds. She began the new year on a positive note. "Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Samantha, who impressed everyone with her performance in 'Yashoda', has an interesting slate of projects including 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda, besides 'Citadel'.

(With IANS inputs)