topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's FIRST appearance after Myositis diagnosis, actress gives boss lady vibes - Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Mumbai: The stunning actress has been diagnosed with Myositis which is an autoimmune disease affecting the muscles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's FIRST appearance after Myositis diagnosis, actress gives boss lady vibes - Watch

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally back ending her brief sabbatical. She was seen at the Mumbai airport, rocking her boss lady vibe in white pant suit and sleeve less shirt. Samantha has started recording for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and took to her Instagram handle to drop a picture of the same. The actress, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, took to social media to declare that she is back at work. 

On her Instagram page, Samantha quoted author Nikki Rowe to drive home the point that it is in the work she find the solace. "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. - Nikki Rowe," she wrote. 

IANS reported that there have been rumours that the actress is taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from 'Family Man' helmers Raj and DK's next project, 'Citadel'. However, she has dismissed all these rumours. 

In October, she was diagnosed with with a rare condition called Myositis, which weakens muscles. Since then there have been rumours surrounding her.

The actress is determined to overcome the odds. She began the new year on a positive note. "Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Samantha, who impressed everyone with her performance in 'Yashoda', has an interesting slate of projects including 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda, besides 'Citadel'.

(With IANS inputs)

Live Tv

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu healthMyositisMyositis treamentsamantha akkinenisamantha boyfriendNaga Chaitanyasamantha ruth prabhu news

Trending news

DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'