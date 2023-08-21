New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest actresses in the industry today. She has been on an acting break for a year and is enjoying a vacation in New York. On Monday, the actress shared a series of pictures from NYC and these are giving out major travel goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, "Something in the New York air." In one of the pictures, Sam can be seen sipping coffee, and in another one she is sweating it out in the gym. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'My happy girl is winning hearts all over the world Proud of you my Super Women Keep rocking.' Another one commented, 'The 6th slide has my WHOLE HEART oh Sam!! and this trip seems more like a family time.'





Earlier, Samantha took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable picture of herself in pink kurti. She looked very cute as she posed for a selfie making goofy face. In the caption, she wrote, "Feels" She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. She has a massive fan following on all the social media platforms.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. 'Kushi' marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film 'Mahanati.'