Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' teaser to release on THIS date

New Delhi: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her first appearance in Hindi theatres with Yashoda, following the phenomenal popularity of her song "Oo Antava" from Pushpa and her outstanding performance in the highly renowned sitcom "The Family Man."

Yashoda, a bilingual movie that will be remade and distributed in Hindi as well as other languages, is not Samantha's Bollywood debut, but it will be the first Hindi film to be shown in theatres all across the country.

On Friday, September 9th, a teaser for Yashoda will be released, introducing the world of the thriller movie. The Hari and Harish director duo is responsible for Yashoda. Sivalenka Krishna Prasadhas produced the movie. The film, which stars India's number one actress, is released in the most languages for a female-led film, with a total of five Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Without giving away many plot points, the film's creators, Sridevi Movies, have built up the audience's anticipation for this Friday's teaser. The movie also stars a great set of supporting characters such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan.

Backed by a strong technical crew, Yashoda onboarded a talented team of Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Yashoda, a film directed by Hari and Harish, will be released this year and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies label.