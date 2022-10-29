Samantha-Salman to Selena-Gigi: Celebrities who have Autoimmune diseases!

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she is battling with Myositis - an autoimmune condition. She shared her picture from the hospital and wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me."

Further, she added, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Previously, celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Salman Khan among others also opened up about their struggle with autoimmune diseases. Here is a list of the top celebs who opened up about their battle against chronic illnesses!

Selena Gomez: Lupus

The singer-songwriter Selena Gomez revealed her Lupus diagnosis in 2015. She is known to be extensively involved in spreading awareness about the disease.

Gigi Hadid: Hashimoto's Disease

Gigi Hadid opened up about being diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease in the year 2016.

Salman Khan: Trigeminal Neuralgia

Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed that he was diagnosed with Trigeminal neuralgia in 2001. The disease occurs due to inflammation of the trigeminal nerve and causes intense pain in the face.

Lady Gaga: Fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga revealed that she had Fibromyalgia, a long-lasting disorder in the year 2017. Symptoms such as difficulty in sleeping, fatigue, and debilitating pain are common.

Nick Jonas: Diabetes

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 13. In this condition, the pancreas produces little to no insulin at all.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha', the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.