Sambhal Ke Giro: Nora Fatehi's hilarious reaction after paparazzo trips leaves netizens laughing, watch video

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi was recently papped in Mumbai when when a paparazzo lost his balance and fell on the gound while trying to take her picture. The actress had a slip of tongue as she expressed her concern on the mediaperson who tripped. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEW DELHI: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who has gained millions of fans across the world, all thanks to her impeccable dance skills, is one of the most loved performer in the dance industry today. She is touted as an inspirational icon and is widely famous for her electrifying moves and also her good looks. Nora is once again in the headlines, however, this time it's not related to any upcoming dance video or her fashionable outing, but a video where she has been caught telling a paparazzi to 'fall carefully'. 

A paparazzo loses his balance and trips on the ground while he was trying to capture Nora Fatehi. A concerned Nora immediately reacts to the incident but has a slip of tongue as she responsds to the cameraperson saying, 'Sambhal Ke Giro'. Her words were caught on the camera and soon was widely shared on social media. The hilarious video has left netizens losing their calm and they cheerfully mocked the actress for her humongous slip of tongue. 

Check out the viral video of Nora Fatehi below:

A user wrote, "arre ye bhi koi girna hai? Girte to log hamare zamane me the"

Another person wrote, "Girta kaun hai sambhal ke"

One person wrote, "Sambhal ke... Magar giro.Girte raho acha lagta hai... "

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi's latest song 'Achha Sila Diya' also featuring Rajkummar Rao, was recently released by the T-Series. The new version of the song has B Praak's singing and Jaani's lyrics, and likewise tells the narrative of betrayal. The song has 16 million views in 24 hours of its released. 

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsnora fatehi trollednora fatehi photosBollywoodEntertainmentNora Fatehi latest news

