Didn't leak inside pictures of Sidharth Shukla's house: Sambhavna Seth hits back at Gauahar Khan

Sambhavna Seth, who had paid a visit at Sidharth Shukla's residence, had shared a VBLOG and spoken about the condition of his family members. She, however, was indirectly questioned about revealing details about Shukla's family by a few celebs including Gauahar Khan. She has now shared a series of tweets giving a befitting reply to those slamming her.

NEW DELHI: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sambhavna Seth has hit back at Gauahar Khan, who recently slammed her and a few other celebrities for leaking out personal details of late actor Sidharth Shukla's family members before the media. The actress took to social media and shared a series of tweets, giving a befitting reply to Gauahar for questioning about her act. 

Sambhavna tweeted, "We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside & giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didnt. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there.."

"And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing," she added further.

"Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill," Sambhavna tweeted in a series of posts.

We recently saw Gauahar blasting the celebrities who were seen giving information about Sidharth's family and the condition of his close friend Shehnaaz Gill after his death. Sidharth's last rites took place on September 3 and several celebrities visited Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium ground and later the 'Balika Vadhu' actor's residence to pay their condolences to his family. Soon after the funeral, some of the celebrities who had visited Shukla's house, were seen giving bytes to media as to what was happening inside the house.

Upset over this breach of privacy at this crucial time, Gauahar too had slammed those celebrities for divulging personal details of Shukla's family members. "Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism..," she wrote.

