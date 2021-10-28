हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sameer Wankhede

Woman's dignity toyed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj state, writes Sameer Wankhede's wife to Maha CM

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's actress wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede has written Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Woman&#039;s dignity toyed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj state, writes Sameer Wankhede&#039;s wife to Maha CM
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede is at the centre of controversies around extortion allegations in cruise party drugs case and NCP leader Nawab Malik's other explosive claims. His actress wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede has written Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, appealing to stop this defamatory chase. 

She told ANI: We're being insulted before people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he wouldn't have liked it..."

I have sought time from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in order to meet him. I have not received a response so far, I am waiting for a reply: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife

This comes after NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's claim that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and his real name is 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'.

Malik has also released what he claimed was the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede and alleged that the latter had forged documents. 

On the other hand, Wankhede's father refuted allegations of Nawab Malik about his religion. Malik had said Wankhede senior's real name is Dawood Wankhede and not Dnyandev Wankhede.

"I do not understand Urdu, hence I am not aware what my name was written in their documents (nikah nama). She (my late wife) might have mentioned my name as Dawood affectionately. People do call each other with different names out of love,? he told reporters quotes PTI.

He said all the government documents mentioned his name as Dnyandev Wankhede. "When the state government recruited me, they must have done some verification as well," he added.

Sameer Wankhede, who is probing actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's drugs case, said he will fight Malik legally. 

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him. 

 
 

