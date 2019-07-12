Sameera Reddy welcomes second child

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy was blessed with a daughter on Friday. She shared the news of the arrival of her newborn on Instagram.

"Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessing. Blessed," she wrote.

Along with the post, Sameera uploaded a photograph of herself holding the fingers of the little one.

During her pregnancy, Sameera was quite active on social media.

From flaunting her baby bump underwater to starting her online campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', she has been seen setting goals for women on how to embrace their body during pregnancy.

The 'Tezz' actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her firstborn, a son, in 2015.