Sameera Reddy's 'padded bras to pure freedom' post gets a reaction from mom-in-law

NEW DELHI: Actress Sameera Reddy is known to be quite vocal about subjects like body image, motherhood and women empowerment on social media, and she often expresses her views on it. On Thursday (April 1), the 42-year-old took to Instagram and shared a video that defined how her 'real' side was so different from her 'reel' side.

The video shared by Sameera Reddy comprised her throwback pictures from her acting and modelling days and now. In the old pictures, Sameera looked extremely glamorous sporting a heavy make-up look and picture-perfect hair. However, her new pictures show her donning a natural look, flashing a beautiful smile along with her natural grey hair and acne-prone skin. In one of the pictures, she is seen featuring with her children - Hans and Nyra.

"From Padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures To today’s pure freedom to be myself. No judgement . No pressure . Just me," the actress wrote in the caption.

Sameera's fans were quite elated to see the inspirational post from the actress. Notably, her mother-in-law Manjri Varde too reacted to her post and wrote, "The then of the then is superlative but the now of the now has two cherries on the cake. So maybe I'm loving the cherries."

Sameera Reddy and Manjri Varde share a close bond. In fact, her mother-in-law frequently features in her Instagram posts. Take a look at few of them below:

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She then went to appear in films like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Musafir', 'Taxi No 9211', 'De Dana Dan', 'Race' and 'Tezz'.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in 2014 and the two are parents to Sans and Nyra.

