Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765358
NewsLifestylePeople
SANA JAVED

Sana Javed Gets Trolled For Copying Anushka Sharma As She Cheers For Husband Shoaib Malik

Sana Javed gets accused of copying Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as she cheers for her husband Shoaib Malik in the World Championship.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sana Javed Gets Trolled For Copying Anushka Sharma As She Cheers For Husband Shoaib Malik Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ever since Sana Javed married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik after his divorce from Sania Mirza, she has been facing massive criticism and has now become the soft target of the trolls. Anything and everything that Sana does gets criticised and mocked. And the latest event is Sana was cheering for her husband from the stands as he was playing for the World Championship between India and Pakistan, the camera was throughout panned on Sana as she was happily smiling and cheering for her hubby. And this video that has been grabbing all the attention is bringing a lot of trolling for Sana and many are lashing out at her for copying Anushka Sharma.

Checkout Sana Javed getting massively trolled for cheering husband Shoaib Malik as he plays for the World Championship. Netizens alleged she is mimicking Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The videos and pictures shows Sana Javed being the perfect wife of Shoaib and expressing all her emotions for his win. Many slammed her for copying Anushka.

Sana Javed is a television actress in Pakistan and came into the limelight after Shoaib Malik shared his third wedding pictures along with her received major backlash from Sania Mirza fans.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident