Sana Javed Gets Trolled For Copying Anushka Sharma As She Cheers For Husband Shoaib Malik

New Delhi: Ever since Sana Javed married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik after his divorce from Sania Mirza, she has been facing massive criticism and has now become the soft target of the trolls. Anything and everything that Sana does gets criticised and mocked. And the latest event is Sana was cheering for her husband from the stands as he was playing for the World Championship between India and Pakistan, the camera was throughout panned on Sana as she was happily smiling and cheering for her hubby. And this video that has been grabbing all the attention is bringing a lot of trolling for Sana and many are lashing out at her for copying Anushka Sharma.

Checkout Sana Javed getting massively trolled for cheering husband Shoaib Malik as he plays for the World Championship. Netizens alleged she is mimicking Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Shoaib Malik got the wicket of Ambati Rayudu and Gurkeerat Singh the cameraman straight away on his businesses he immediately show the picture of Sana Javed.#PAKvsIND #WCL2024 pic.twitter.com/1C8iP67Nr1 — Nawaz (@Rnawaz31888) July 6, 2024

The videos and pictures shows Sana Javed being the perfect wife of Shoaib and expressing all her emotions for his win. Many slammed her for copying Anushka.

Sana Javed is a television actress in Pakistan and came into the limelight after Shoaib Malik shared his third wedding pictures along with her received major backlash from Sania Mirza fans.