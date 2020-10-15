हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivek Oberoi

Sandalwood drugs case: CCB raids Vivek Oberoi's house in Mumbai, brother-in-law Aditya Alva remains at large

In cotton pet case, Aditya Alva is absconding. It has been learnt that cops got a tip-off on Alva being at Vivek's place, therefore the raid was conducted. The court warrant was obtained and CCB team rushed to actor's house in Mumbai. 

Sandalwood drugs case: CCB raids Vivek Oberoi&#039;s house in Mumbai, brother-in-law Aditya Alva remains at large

New Delhi: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Bengaluru police raided the residence of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Thursday. The search was conducted in relation to the sandalwood drugs case. The CCB officials were on a lookout for Vivek's brother-in-law Aditya Alva and therefore raided former's residence.

According to IANS report, Aditya Alva has been absconding ever since the police carried out raids on Sandalwood star Ragini Dwivedi's residence. She has been remanded to judicial custody and is in the Parappana Agrahara prisons on the outskirts of the city.

Earlier, the police said they are conducting raids on resorts owned by Aditya, where he used to allegedly organise weekend parties. Many film stars of the Kannada film industry are said to have taken part in these parties.

According to the CCB, Aditya has named the fifth accused in this case. He hails from highly influential family background. 

The sandalwood industry drug scandal came to the limelight after Kannada filmmaker and late journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh made startling claims of knowing many secrets of the connection between drugs and Kannada film celebs. 

 

 

Vivek OberoiSandalwood drugs caseaditya alvaCCBBengaluru
