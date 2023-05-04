topStoriesenglish2602785
Sandeepa Dhar Visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Enjoys Delhi Chaat On Her Day Off

Sandeepa recently took a day off from her busy schedule and went to Bangla Sahib. The actress was seen donning a pink cute top with flared jeans. 

New Delhi: Sandeepa Dhar is in Delhi, shooting for her next project The actress has been in Delhi for the last one month. The actress keeps sharing glimpses from her shoot from her next project but the details are kept under wraps as of now. 

Sandeepa recently took a day off from her busy schedule and went to Bangla Sahib. The actress was seen donning a pink cute top with flared jeans. The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her day off. She was also seen having ‘Puchkas’ or what we call ‘Gol Gappe’ in Delhi. 

Sandeepa Dhar has impressed the audience with her diverse characters across varied shows like Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat, Mai, and Dr. Arora. Sandeepa Dhar has been consistently delivering impressive performances. 

Apart from being an actor, Sandeepa is also a trained dancer who has been practising the art form since she was a child. Having lead the international musical West Side Story, Sandeepa Dhar was the only Indian artist in the show. The actress has also played pivotal parts in films like Heropanti, Dabangg 2 and Kagaaz amongst others.

