close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sandhya Mridul

Sandhya Mridul plays powerful, intimidating character in show

The ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, directed by Karishma Kohli, will take the audience on the "crazy ride" of motherhood. 

Sandhya Mridul plays powerful, intimidating character in show
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sandhya Mridul says she plays a very powerful and intimidating character -- the strongest mother of the show "Mentalhood".

The ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, directed by Karishma Kohli, will take the audience on the "crazy ride" of motherhood. 

Sandhya's character of a mother, Ajo, is a perfectionist who is a supermom who will do anything to ensure that her children are perfect and will go to any length to make them achieve that perfection. 

"She is the strongest mother of the show. She is a very powerful and intimidating character who most of the mothers are extremely scared of, except for Shilpa's (actress Shilpa Shukla) character," Sandhya said in a statement.

"So, she at many times borders on neurosis because of that perfection. In real life, I am also like that when I am at work. I am so passionate about what I do that I want to ensure that I do the best I can.

"Ajo has a very tough exterior but for those who know me, I am a complete softy inside," she added.

"Mentalhood", which also stars Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea, is set to release later this year.

 

 

Tags:
Sandhya MridulMentalhoodALTBalaji
Next
Story

Who wants to be MP when you can be PM on-screen: Vivek Oberoi

Must Watch

PT2M39S

5W1H: Karnataka Congress MLA R Roshan Baig calls party leader ‘joker’