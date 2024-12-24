Sandhya Theatre Tragedy: Allu Arjun Questioned By Hyderabad Police Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

New Delhi: Pan-India actor Allu Arjun was issued a notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of ‘Pushpa-2’ on December 4, 2024. Visuals of the actor reaching the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad have surfaced online. The notice was issued after the Sandhya Theatre stampede in which a woman died, while her son was left injured during the premiere of actor's film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Earlier, Allu Arjun said he would cooperate with the investigation. The notice came a day after police Commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

SANDHYA THEATRE TRAGEDY

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun reaches Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad to appear before the police in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident. pic.twitter.com/EjTvyN9eTi — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun who was named as accused no 11 was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from prison on December 14 morning.

(With PTI inputs)