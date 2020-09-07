Sandip Ssingh shares WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput, sister Mitu Singh to 'end speculation'

New Delhi: Film producer Sandip Ssingh has released WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, claiming he did this to clear his stand. Sandip said that he shared a close bond with Sushant. However, he drew flak when the family of the late star said they did not know him. He has also been questioned for his presence at Sushant's flat after the actor was found dead on June 14.
In a series of Instagram posts, Sandip broke his silence and shared his chats with Sushant between November 2016 and June 2018. He also released a statement on why he was "unable to stop himself" from going to Sushant's flat.
"Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation," Sandip wrote while sharing his WhatsApp conversation with Sushant.
He also attached screenshots of his chats with Sushant's Mumbai-based sister Mitu Singh and the late star's brother-in-law OP Singh too.
He wrote, "Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, it's correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement."
In a separate post, he wrote, "On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come."
Sandip Ssingh was among the first persons to reach Sushant's residence after hearing the news of his death. He was also pictured with Sushant's sister Mitu outside the Cooper Hospital, where Sushant's body was taken for a postmortem.
Few days after Sushant's demise, he had spoken about past memories of sharing an apartment with Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.
In another Instagram post, Sandip also revealed his plans of making his directorial debut with a patriotic film starring Sushant.
However, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the Sushant's family, claimed that the Rajputs didn't know about Sandip Ssingh.