Sandra Bullock to star in post-incarceration movie

Los Angeles: Actress Sandra Bullock will star in an untitled drama about life after prison from director Nora Fingscheidt on Netflix.

Bullock's character is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister, she was forced to leave behind, reports variety.com.

The film marks the second collaboration between Bullock and Netflix following the hugely successful thriller "Bird Box".

Fingschedit made her directorial debut with the film "Systemsprenger" ("System Crasher"), which premiered at the 2019 International Berlin Film Festival, where she won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for new perspectives in cinema.

Since then, the movie has nabbed 24 international awards and was selected as Germany's international feature film entry for the 2020 Academy Awards.