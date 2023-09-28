Sania Mirza Drops Love-Filled Pictures With Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Former Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday congratulated newly married couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their wedding.

She took to Instagram and posted a picture where Sania and her sister Anam Mirza strike a pose with the couple. Former tennis player extended her heartfelt greetings to her bestie. She wrote, "Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was. love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever"

Sania exudes royal vibes in a lehenga outfit with a beige-coloured blouse, whereas Anam wore a multi-coloured lehenga. Parineeti looked gorgeous in her pink sari, while Raghav chose to wear a black suit.

Before attending the wedding, Sania shared her best wishes for the “beautiful girl.” She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi”.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

On Monday evening the newly married couple arrived in Delhi and received a warm welcome at the airport.

Apart from Sania, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.