Izhaan Mirza Malik

Sania Mirza spotted with baby boy Izhaan at the airport - See pics

Sania and Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy on October 30, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Tennis ace Sania Mirza was recently spotted at the airport along with baby boy Izhaan. The stylish momma made head turns with her swag. She has lost oodles of kilos and looks super fit. Little munchkin Izhaan looked happily at the paps and the mother-son duo posed for a few clicks. 

The toddler was dressed in cutesy mustard tee and yellow pants while mommy Sania wore a black outfit with pastel shade half jacket. Also, she carried a cross-body sling bag. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sania and Shoaib Malik became proud parents to a baby boy on October 30, 2018. The couple named their little one Izhaan Mirza Malik which means the gift of God in Arabic.

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

A few days back, actress Parineeti Chopra visited Sania in Dubai and had shared a picture with little Izhaan which went viral on the internet. Pari and Sania are thick friends and often hangout together. 

 

 

Izhaan Mirza MalikizhaanSania MirzaShoaib MalikTennis player
