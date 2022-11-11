Sanjana Sanghi turns showstopper for Varun Bahl to raise cancer awareness in India-PICS

New Delhi: Sanjana Sanghi, who made her acting debut with Dil Bechara in 2020 alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is now making one fall in love with her extraordinary fashion choices. Recently, the actress turned showstopper for Varun Bahl, one of the renowned names in the fashion world. The event was organised to help raise more awareness about Cancer in India.

Sanjana while talking about the same said, “One is to be chosen by the iconic couturier Varun Bahl as his showstopper, but the other is to be doing this in partnership towards the aim of creating a Cancer Free world. Playing Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara allowed me to spend extended time with cancer survivors, and try to understand their psyche and state of mind. And we hope this helps raise the largest amount of funds for the treatment of survivors to belong to underprivileged groups”.

Here are couple of pictures of the actress from the event:

Sanjana’s look for this event was jaw-droopingly amazing. A Contemporary silhouette combined with traditional techniques, Sanjana adorns & elevates this upcycled multi-patchwork asymmetric skirt from Couturier Varun Bahl's NEW LEAF Collection, which is paired with a multi-patchwork embroidered bralette top.

On work front, Sanjana will soon be seen in Dhak Dhak, a film about four Women and their journey of realising what freedom really means. The film has already wrapped up the shooting schedule and will be ready to hit the cinema screens in 2023.