हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt all proud as his 'karate kid' aces full-split

Sanjay Dutt`s son Shahraan aced the full-split and the actor is all proud of his `little karate kid.` 

Sanjay Dutt all proud as his &#039;karate kid&#039; aces full-split
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@duttsanjay

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt`s son, Shahraan aced the full-split on Friday and the actor is all proud of his `little karate kid.`

Expressing his pride and happiness, Dutt took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of his 9-year-old son in the full-spit position.

Dutt explained in the picture caption that Shahraan has been spent days practising the move before acing it.

"He finally pulled off a "Full-split" after days of practice! My little Karate kid," Dutt captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He finally pulled off a "Full-split" after days of practice! My little Karate kid 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Soon after the actor posted the picture, her wife Manyata Dutt too showered the picture with love and commented "My boy."

Tags:
Sanjay Duttsanjay dutt sonshahran dutt
Next
Story

Bhumi Pednekar: Impact of 'MTV Nishedh' will be hard-hitting

Must Watch

PT3M59S

Top 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day