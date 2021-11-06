हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhai Dooj 2021

Sanjay Dutt celebrates Bhai Dooj with sisters Priya, Namrata

Sanjay Dutt celebrates Bhai Dooj with sisters Priya, Namrata
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's sister and ex-member of Parliament Priya Dutt, on Saturday, shared glimpses from their Bhai Dooj celebrations on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya posted pictures in which she can be seen sharing smiles with her brother Sanjay and sister Namrata Dutt.

She also added a bunch of brother-sister throwback pictures.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Dutt (@priyadutt)

"The bond between a brother and sister is special and eternal. Happy Bhai Dooj my dear brother @duttsanjay. May God bless and protect you always. #BhaiDooj," she wrote the caption.

Several other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and more shared pictures of their Bhai Dooj celebrations on social media.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. 

 

