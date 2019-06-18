close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sunil dutt

Sanjay Dutt dedicates first Marathi production 'Baba' to father Sunil Dutt

The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of the film on social media.

Sanjay Dutt dedicates first Marathi production &#039;Baba&#039; to father Sunil Dutt

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his first Marathi production "Baba" and dedicated the movie to his father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt. 

The 59-year-old actor released the motion poster of the film on social media.

"Dedicating our first Marathi film 'BABA' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad," Sanjay wrote.

The actor also announced that the film, directed by Raj Gupta, will hit the theatres on August 2. 

The movie features Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role and is based on father-son relationship. 

 

Tags:
sunil duttSanjay DuttMarathi filmsBaba
Next
Story

Farhad Samji says work on 'LOL' in progress, would love to team up with Vicky Kaushal

Must Watch

PT48M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Mission against terror unaccomplished?