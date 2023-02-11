Sanjay Dutt Gets Brutally Trolled For 'Drunk Dance' With Wife Manyata Dutt on Wedding Anniversary, Daughter Trishala Dutt Extends Wishes

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt, who are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on Saturday (February 15), are melting hearts with their dance video. While the couple prefers to keep their private life guarded against media and public eyes, the duo, however, once in a while share snippets from their fun time with their fans. As the couple celebrate their wedding anniversary today, Maanayata took to social media and shared a video where the two are seen performing a romantic dance.

Wishing her husband Sanjay on their 15th wedding anniversary, Maanayata shared the dance video writing, "21 years now…..we are real. We make mistakes…. We say l'm sorry , We give second chances…. We forgive, We have fun…. We give hugs, We go really loud….. we are patient, We love….. we are love !! Happy 15th anniversary my bestest half!! @duttsanjay."

In the video, Sanjay and Maanayata were seen partying in a club surrounded by their loved ones and friends. Sanjay is dressed in a navy blue-hued suit, which he paired with a white shirt, Maanayata was dressed in colour blocked black and white skater dress that caught out attention.

Sanjay too penned down a heartfelt wish for his wife Maanayata Dutt on the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a video which he captioned, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.@maanayata." While the duo shelled out couple and relationship goals once again with their fun dance clip, a few social media users trolled the actor for allegedly being drunk and not in his senses. Some of the users wrote mean remarks on Maanayata's post shaming the 'Khalnayak' actor.

In the video, Sanjay shared a montage of throwback pictures with the song 'Meri Duniya Hai' playing in the background. Soon after the 'Shamshera' actor shared the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. His wife Maanayata dropped a couple of red heart emoticons in the comment section. Actor Zareen Khan wrote, "Mubarak ho God bless."

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in Goa 2008, after dating for two years, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, in front of a few close friends as witnesses. The duo is parents to twins - Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter - Trishala Dutt.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi and south actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67' in his kitty.