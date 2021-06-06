Sanjay Dutt misses father Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary, shares a throwback picture!

New Delhi: On the occasion of 92nd birth anniversary of late legendary actor Sunil Dutt, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note remembering his beloved father.

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!”, followed by a heart emoji.

Along with the note, the 'Khalnayak' actor also shared a monochromatic picture of him along with his father. In the picture, Dutt Sahab can be seen holding his son’s hand and lovingly looking at him.

Sanjay is often seen sharing throwback pictures along with his father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis as his social media account is filled with memories along with them. Sunil always stood in the thick and thin for his son and always guided him to be good man. The father-son duo made their maiden appearance in the film, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ in the year 2003.

Sunil Dutt breathed his last on May 25, 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Kalank’ star, who was last seen in ‘Sadak 2’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, will be next seen in action-drama ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’. He will also be seen in an action-adventure ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra`s `Prithviraj` that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.