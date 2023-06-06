Sanjay Dutt Remembers Father Sunil Dutt On His Birth Anniversary — ‘I Love And Miss You So Much Dad’

Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his late father, Sunil Dutt, on his birth anniversary on June 6. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a poignant message accompanied by a series of black-and-white photographs portraying the cherished moments of the father-son duo. Sanjay conveyed his love and affection for his father through the post. The images encapsulate the deep bond they shared.

Sanjay captioned the post, “I love and miss you so much Dad. Happy birthday! Love you, Dad.”

Renowned for his exceptional acting skills and influential presence in the film industry, the late Sunil Dutt shared a great bond with everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. However, he faced numerous personal crises as well, including his wife Nargis’ battle with a terminal illness and Sanjay’s legal troubles.

Sanjay shared an incredibly close bond with his father. After the death of Nargis Sunil Dutt provided unwavering support to his son throughout the difficult times.

In response to Sanjay's tribute, many expressed their sentiments, including his daughter Trishala Dutt, who wrote, "Happy Birthday DadaJi.”

Other film personalities, such as actors Suniel Shetty and Rahul Dev, as well as celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, conveyed their emotions through heart emojis in the comments section.

Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt, too, shared her heartfelt birthday wishes, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of their late father. She reminisced about the conversation they had the night before his passing, cherishing every word and acknowledging his presence.

She wrote, "This was the picture you gave me the night before you left us.... I will always cherish that day, everything we spoke is etched in my mind and when I look back I realise that everything you said meant so much more.. You have walked beside me ever since. Thank you Dad for everything.today would be your 94th Birthday on earth but you live forever in our hearts. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Sunil Dutt later ventured into politics. Throughout his five-decade-long journey, he held a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers and won prestigious awards for his remarkable contributions.

Sanjay’s Work Front

Sanjay was last seen in the movie “Shamshera,” alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, he is working on his next projects, including a horror-comedy film called “The Virgin Three” and a Kannada film titled “KD.”