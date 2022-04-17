हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt reveals he started doing drugs to become ‘cool’ and impress women

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying the success of his latest release ‘KGF Chapter 2’. The actor plays the villain Adheera in the film that also stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. The movie also marks Sanjay Dutt’s Telugu debut. The actor in a recent interview opened up about his drug addiction and said he started taking intoxicants to ‘impress girls’ and become ‘cool’.

“I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them,” the actor told YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia.

Sanjay also recalled how after he came out of rehab, people would call him a 'charsi' (junkie) and at that time he realised he need to change this image of himself.

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

"Ten years of my life I was in my room, or in the bathroom, and not interested in shoots. But this is what life is, and that’s how everything changed. When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi. And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong). People on the road are saying this. Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break though that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and ‘kya body hai’,” shared the actor.

Sanjay Dutt has been very open about his battle with drug addiction. The actor’s substance abuse phase was also shown in his biopic ‘Sanju’ made by Rajkummar Hirani in 2018. Actor Ranbir Kapoor played his role in the film.

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer-Prithviraj. The movie also features Manushi Chillar, Sakshi Tanwar and Sonu Sood. Sanjay is also part of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’.

 

