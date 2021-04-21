Sanjay Dutt sends out wishes on Ram Navami, urges all to stay safe

New Delhi: On the festive and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, superstar Sanjay Dutt took to his social media this morning to share good wishes.

Several B-Towners including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut to Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla and others, all thronged social media to extend Ram Navami greetings.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon.

#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe"

After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. However, celebrations are low key this year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

Sanjay Dutt wishes for the sufferings to end soon for everybody and prays for well-being. On the work front, the actor has a strong lineup under his belt, film titles Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior and Prithviraj.

Here's wishing a very Happy Navratri and Ram Navami to all!