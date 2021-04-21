हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Navami

Sanjay Dutt sends out wishes on Ram Navami, urges all to stay safe

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. 

Sanjay Dutt sends out wishes on Ram Navami, urges all to stay safe

New Delhi: On the festive and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, superstar Sanjay Dutt took to his social media this morning to share good wishes. 

Several B-Towners including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut to Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla and others, all thronged social media to extend Ram Navami greetings.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. 
#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe"

After the 9-day festivity of Chaitra Navratri coinciding with Ram Navami on Wednesday, devotees are looking forward to welcoming the birthday of Lord Rama. However, celebrations are low key this year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

It is said that Lord Ram was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. 

Sanjay Dutt wishes for the sufferings to end soon for everybody and prays for well-being. On the work front, the actor has a strong lineup under his belt, film titles Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior and Prithviraj.

Here's wishing a very Happy Navratri and Ram Navami to all!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram NavamiSanjay DuttRam Navami 2021Navratribollywood wishes on Ram NavamiChaitra Navratri 2021
Next
Story

Kate Winslet reveals daughter Mia slips 'under the radar' as actor with different last name

Must Watch

PT8M41S

Bollywood Breaking: Anil Kapoor receives second dose of COVID vaccine!