Sanjay Dutt thanks fans, media for supporting his Marathi film

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has come up with his first Marathi production titled "Baba", is quite excited to see peoples response to the film. Sanjay took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a video thanking viewers for showering the movie with so much love. He also thanked the media for positive reviews.

In the video, the "Kalank" actor said, "Hello everybody. Namashkar to you all. 'Baba' is the first Marathi film I have produced. I want to thank the media for the wonderful reviews and the audience for all their love and affection. This movie is about family, love and relationships. I would request and tell everyone to go and enjoy the movie, live the dream of a father and a mother and let me know about it. Thank you. I am very proud of it. All I can tell you is that love, emotions, respect has no boundaries. So please go and enjoy baba."

The Marathi movie "Baba" released last week. The slice-of-life family drama directed by Raj Gupta stars Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri, Abhijit Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi and others.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has an interesting line up of films in his kitty including political action movie "Prasthanam", an action-thriller titled "Torbaaz", Mahesh Bhatt's "Sadak 2" and the war drama "Bhuj: The Pride Of India." He will also be seen in the Kannada film "K.G.F: Chapter 2".