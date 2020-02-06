Sanjay Dutt visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple, fans gather to catch a glimpse of the star

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt recently visited the temple town of Shirdi and paid his obeisance to Sai Baba. The actor performed the puja inside the temple and prayed before the Shirdi Sai Baba idol.

He paid his reverence to the Sai Paduka and sought the blessings of the Lord.

The Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust CEO, Deepak Muglikar honoured the superstar by presenting him with a shawl and a Sai Baba idol, reportedly.

The superstar has an ocean of fan following across the globe, therefore as soon as the news of him reaching Shirdi Sai Baba temple was out, a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The actor reportedly had to brave through the storm of people in order to reach his car outside the temple.

Some time back, actress Rani Mukerji had also visited the Shirdi Sai Baba temple thanking the Lord for the success of her film 'Mardaani 2'.

Several celebrities often visit the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple which also attracts thousands of devotees through the year.

On the work front, Dutt was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. Next, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.