Sanjay Dutt was first to offer help to family after my father's death: Irrfan Khan's son Babil

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil has revealed that actor Sanjay Dutt was one of the first few people to extend help to his family when the 'Hindi Medium' star was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and later, when he died in April.

In an Instagram post, Babil said that Sanjay Dutt "offered help in all and every way" and also added that people should avoid speculating about the 61-year-old actor's health conditions.

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. He has taken a short break from work for medical treatment.

Sharing a picture of Irrfan and Sanjay Dutt from their 2010 film 'Knock-Out', Babil wrote: "Give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need. Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."

Sanjay Dutt got admitted to a Mumbai Hospital on Tuesday. He will undergo initial treatment in Mumbai and the further course of action will be decided after the COVID-19 situation eases, his wife Maanayata said.