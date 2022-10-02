NewsLifestylePeople
Sanjay Dutt wishes Gandhi Jayanti to his fan with a quirky video- WATCH

Taking to Instagram, the `Khalnayak` actor shared the video which he captioned, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!."

The actor shared a video clip from his film `Lage Raho Munna Bhai` in which he could be seen indulging in a rough fight with a security guard. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, in the video clip, Sanjay Dutt offered his right cheek to the guard (mentioned as `LIFE`) after he slaps his left cheek, and after the guard slaps him on the right cheek as well the actor punched him hard and said, "Dono Gaal par pad jaaye to kya karne ka hai..ye baapu ne nahi Kaha that."

Helmed by Rajkummar Hirani the film also starred actors Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Vidya Balan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Soon after the `Bhuj` actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons. "Always on fire #baba," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "#Savage_baba."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Yash Raj Films` period drama film `Shamshera` alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film `Ghudchadi` alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles.

The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

