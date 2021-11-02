Sanjay Dutt wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: Stay blessed

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 56 on Tuesday.

The 'Khal Nayak' star took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of himself posing with his wife Manyata Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan.

Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah @iamsrk. Stay blessed!"

Sanjay and Shah Rukh have stuck together through thick and thin through the years. The 'Kalank' star did a special cameo for Shah Rukh in his film 'Ra. One'. The superstar duo even appeared together in a special dance number of the 2007 film, 'Om Shanti Om'.

If certain rumours are true, then the two will soon be seen sharing screen space for a big-budget film soon.