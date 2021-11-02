हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan birthday

Sanjay Dutt wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: Stay blessed

Superstar Sanjay Dutt extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 56 on Tuesday.

Sanjay Dutt wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: Stay blessed
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 56 on Tuesday.

The 'Khal Nayak' star took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of himself posing with his wife Manyata Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan.

Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah @iamsrk. Stay blessed!"

 

Sanjay and Shah Rukh have stuck together through thick and thin through the years. The 'Kalank' star did a special cameo for Shah Rukh in his film 'Ra. One'. The superstar duo even appeared together in a special dance number of the 2007 film, 'Om Shanti Om'.

If certain rumours are true, then the two will soon be seen sharing screen space for a big-budget film soon.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh Khan birthdayHappy Birthday Shah Rukh KhanSRK birthdaySRK's 56th birthdaySanjay DuttBollywood superstars
Next
Story

Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan pretends to be SRK outside Mannat, crowd goes berserk - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M39S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Nov 2, 2021