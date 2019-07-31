close

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt gets emotional as she attends wedding after beau's death, says 'I miss him so much'

Trishala has penned down a heartwarming post for her late boyfriend, who passed away on July 2. 

Sanjay Dutt&#039;s daughter Trishala Dutt gets emotional as she attends wedding after beau&#039;s death, says &#039;I miss him so much&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who a few days back shared the tragic news of her boyfriend's demise, remembered the bereaved in a heart-wrenching post. The 30-year-old attended the wedding ceremony of one of her friends during the weekends and she shared her feelings about the same on her Instagram handle, which has more than 335k followers. 

Trishala said that even though it has been 'excruciating for her since the death of her boyfriend, she has been doing her best to be okay'.

Sharing a picture of herself from the celebration, she penned down a lengthy post on the photo-sharing app that read, "It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him."

Trishala also made sure to mention hairstylist Francisco Pinto and make-up artist Marlene Lopez-Sullivan for making her look great at the event. "Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You," she wrote. 

On July 4, Trishala shared the news of her boyfriend's death on Instagram and penned down an emotional post. "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. 
I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ——————- #RIP. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 ————————- "I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow"

Trishala is Sanjay's eldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 because of a brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her grandparents in the US. On the other hand, Sanjay, who celebrated his 60th birthday recently, is married to Maanayata. The couple is parents to two children — Iqra and Shahraan. 

