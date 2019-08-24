Sanjay Dutt's Marathi movie releases in South Korea

Seoul: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's first Marathi production titled "Baba" released in South Korea on Saturday.

The movie, a story of a middle-class family life, has been produced under the banner of Sunjay Dutt production and distributed by Indywood Distribution Network (IDN).

Following its released in India on August 2, Sanjay had taken to Instagram to share a video thanking viewers for showering the movie with so much love.

In the video, the actor said: "Hello everybody. Namashkar to you all. 'Baba' is the first Marathi film I have produced. I want to thank the media for the wonderful reviews and the audience for all their love and affection.

"This movie is about family, love and relationships. I would request and tell everyone to go and enjoy the movie, live the dream of a father and a mother and let me know about it. Thank you. I am very proud of it. All I can tell you is that love, emotions, respect has no boundaries. So please go and enjoy baba."

The Marathi venture, directed by Raj Gupta, stars Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Spruha Joshi, Chittaranjan Giri.

