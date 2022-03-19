Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz director Girish Malik's teenage son dies after falling from 5th floor on Holi, industry friends 'shocked'!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz director Girish Malik's son 17-year-old son Mannan died on Friday after falling off from his building, reportedly. The incident took place at their Andheri residence in Mumbai.

According to the Times of India, Mannan fell off from the 5th floor of the building but details of the fatal incident are yet to be revealed. He had reportedly gone to play Holi and returned home in the afternoon. He was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, but couldn't make it.

Girish Malik’s partner in Torbaaz, Puneet Singh confirmed the unfortunate news. He told Times Of India, "Mr Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak."

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra told the publication, " I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."

Girish Malik helmed Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz which also featured Nargis Fakhri. Girish made his directional debut with Jal in 2013.