Ranbir Kapoor

Sanjay Leela Bhansali would ‘hit and abuse us’ during Black: Ranbir Kapoor on getting no star kid treatment

Reminiscing his initial career days, Ranbir Kapoor shared that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali never gave him any star-kid treatment while he was assisting him on the sets of Black movie and would treat him like any other AD.   

Sanjay Leela Bhansali would ‘hit and abuse us’ during Black: Ranbir Kapoor on getting no star kid treatment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As we all know that Ranbir Kapoor assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his film Black as an Assistant director.

Reminiscing his initial days, Ranbir shared that the director never gave him any star-kid treatment and would treat him like any other AD on the sets. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

According to Ranbir, Bhansali would hit them, abuse them and he used to be kneeling for hours. However, the actor added all that has only hardened them and prepared them for the world.

PTI quoted the actor as saying, "Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect... When I assisted Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali (on 'Black'), he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us... That only hardens you and prepares you for the world."

 

He gave Bhansali’s example in defense when he was told by media that his uncle Randhir Kapoor has once said that the Raj Kapoor era of films is over, talking about the fact that today the filmmakers are more into the commercial aspect of films than creativity.

Ranbir was speaking at a panel discussion following the launch of the book "Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work" in the capital. Published by Bloomsbury India, the book is written by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who served as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor on films like "Bobby".

He also shared that he is "interested" in making a biographical feature film on the life of his grandfather and Hindi cinema veteran Raj Kapoor.

 

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the launch of his most-awaited film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. 

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, after several delays in production.

Apart from this, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal in his kitty.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSanjay Leela Bhansaliblack filmAssistant DirectorSLBabusehitno star treatment
