New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix indeed made waves with its release. The show presented a grand canvas with larger-than-life visuals, enthralling music, an engaging story, and amazing performances by the cast, captivating audiences' hearts.

Enriched with SLB's opulent storytelling, the show garnered immense love and accolades. Adding yet another feather to its cap, it has now cast its magic at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, earning nominations in two categories.

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards have recognized the brilliance of SLB's 'Heeramandi' with nominations for Best OTT Original and Best Original Song for "Sakal Ban." This speaks volumes about SLB’s finest creation, which is truly making waves across borders.

While the album of SLB's Heeramandi was well received by the audience, it will be exciting to see which award the series takes home.

Remarkably, Heeramandi also marks the launch of SLB’s music label, Bhansali Music, with "Sakal Ban" being the first song released under the label. The song was launched at the Miss World 2024 finale, where the star-studded cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal joined the Miss World 2024 contestants, walking the ramp and posing along with the 13 contestants, dressed in traditional costumes in shades of yellow. The song is sung by Raja Hasan, with lyrics by Amir Khusro.

The album of Heeramandi set new benchmarks for success, garnering over 500 million views across all platforms and achieving significant popularity on Instagram, where over 15 million reels featured its music.

Additionally, "Sakal Ban" gained fame for its traditional composition and visual appeal. Bhansali Music's YouTube channel garnered over 200k subscribers within 3 months of its launch.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix since May 1st.