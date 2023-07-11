Sanjeeda Shaikh Secretly Dating Harshvardhan Rane? Unseen Pics From Their Vacay Go Viral

New Delhi: Television actress turned movie star Sanjeeda Sheikh is back in the news and this time it's for her alleged link-up rumour. The latest buzz is that the beautiful lady has found love again and is now dating her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane. Yes! gossip mills are working extra time ever since pictures of their vacay together surfaced online.

It so happened that on a Reddit thread, fans noticed that Sanjeeda and Harsh are holidaying together in Gir Forest and photos from their jungle safari went viral. They didn't pose for any of the pictures together yet fans spotted that they were in the same jeep.

Sanjeeda was also accompanied by her daughter.

In January 2022, Sanjeeda Shaikh and TV actor Aamir Ali's divorce was finalised as they end their 9 years of marriage. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh tied the knot in 2012, after years of courtship. They were one of the most sought-after telly couples. Both welcomed a baby girl named Ayra through surrogacy in 2020 and reportedly her custody remains with the mother.

The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 3 and emerged as the winner.

Rumours about Sanjeeda's alleged affair with Harshvardhan kickstarted back in 2021 when they were shooting Taish. But none confirmed it.

On the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix.