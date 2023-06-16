Sanjeeda Shaikh Stuns In Printed Bikini, Shares Photos With Daughter From Pool

New Delhi: Sanjeeda Shaikh is a name that needs no introduction. The actor is a well-known celebrity in tinsel town, who often mesmerises everyone's hearts with her glamorous looks. Fans often go gaga over her as she loves to drop her bold photos and videos on social media. However, Sanjeeda often becomes an easy target for the faceless trolls who slam her for showing off her body.

Sanjeeda, who is a mother of 3-year-old daughter Ayra from her ex-husband Aamir Ali, recently dropped a beautiful picture where she can be seen teaching her little munchkin how to swim. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen spending some quality time together inside a pool.

Taking to Instagram, the actor was seen wearing a stunning two-piece printed bikini, while her three-year-old daughter is also seen giving her company in the pool donning a blue swimsuit. The mother-daughter duo seemed to be enjoying their time, as the actor could be seen teaching Ayra how to swim. She shared the photo with a blue and green heart emojis in her caption.

As soon as Sanjeeva posted the glimpse from her pool session, her fans went gaga over the beauty. Some of them hail the actor for her beauty and showered her with love in the comment section. However, a few users have expressed their displeasure over her bikini and dropped some mean and nasty comments on her post.

Sanjeeda married her longtime boyfriend Aamir Ali in 2012 and in August 2020, it was revealed that the couple is parents to a one-year-old daughter Ayra Ali through surrogacy. The duo, however, separated in 2020 after eight years of their marriage and got divorced in 2021.

Sanjeeda made her acting debut in the 2005 TV series 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa', and later appeared in 'Kayamath'. She also participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 3' with her husband Aamir Ali and the couple won the competition. She later appeared in 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Love Ka Hai Intezaar'.